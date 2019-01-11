Cardinals' Michael Wacha: No drama on deadline day
Wacha agreed to a one-year, $6.35 million deal with the Cardinals, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It seems like Wacha will open the year as the Cardinals' fifth starter, but he has averaged just 129.1 innings over the past three seasons, so don't bank on a 30-start season from the 27-year-old righty. This is Wacha's final arbitration year, so he may be joining a new organization next offseason.
