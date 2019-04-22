Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Not expected to miss much time
Wacha isn't expected to miss more than one start due to left knee patellar tendinitis, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports.
Wacha reportedly hurt his knee during a recent workout. Daniel Ponce De Leon is expected to fill in for him Tuesday against the Brewers, though the Cardinals have yet to confirm their plans.
