Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Now candidate to start Monday

Updating a previous report, Wacha is a candidate to start Monday against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander, who was recently demoted to the bullpen, was originally considered a candidate to take the hill Sunday against the Cubs. However, a rainout of Wednesday's game moved everything back a day for the Cardinals, setting up a potential starting opportunity for Wacha on Monday instead. Daniel Ponce de Leon, currently at Triple-A Memphis, is also an option that manager Mike Shildt is exploring ahead of a potential Friday decision.