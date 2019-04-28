Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially named Monday starter

Wacha (knee) has officially been designated as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Nationals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was apparently feeling well enough Saturday after a Friday bullpen session for the Cardinals to announce the move. If Wacha does indeed take the hill versus Washington on Monday, it will mean he only missed on start while on the 10-day injured list.

