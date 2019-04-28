Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially named Monday starter
Wacha (knee) has officially been designated as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Nationals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was apparently feeling well enough Saturday after a Friday bullpen session for the Cardinals to announce the move. If Wacha does indeed take the hill versus Washington on Monday, it will mean he only missed on start while on the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Successful bullpen Friday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Bullpen set for Friday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Not expected to miss much time•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Heads to injured list•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Struggles in short outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...