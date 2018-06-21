Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially placed on DL

Wacha (oblique) was put on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Wacha was diagnosed with a strained left oblique following his removal from Wednesday's game and predictably landed on the disabled list as John Gant was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. During the outing, Wacha lasted just 3.2 innings and was sent in for an MRI on Thursday, though we haven't received any word on those results at this time.

