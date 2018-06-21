Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially placed on DL
Wacha (oblique) was put on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Wacha was diagnosed with a strained left oblique following his removal from Wednesday's game and predictably landed on the disabled list as John Gant was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. During the outing, Wacha lasted just 3.2 innings and was sent in for an MRI on Thursday, though we haven't received any word on those results at this time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Likely headed to DL•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Suffers left oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits with trainer•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows three home runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Picks up eighth win Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes no-hitter into ninth inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...