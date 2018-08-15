Cardinals' Michael Wacha: On cusp of rehab stint

Wacha (oblique) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wacha successfully completed a bullpen session Wednesday -- which included a pair of 20-pitch sets -- and he said afterwards that he believes his "full arsenal" is ready for game action. The right-hander is expected to require multiple rehab appearances in order to build the strength in his arm back up before rejoining the big-league rotation.

