Cardinals' Michael Wacha: On cusp of rehab stint
Wacha (oblique) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wacha successfully completed a bullpen session Wednesday -- which included a pair of 20-pitch sets -- and he said afterwards that he believes his "full arsenal" is ready for game action. The right-hander is expected to require multiple rehab appearances in order to build the strength in his arm back up before rejoining the big-league rotation.
