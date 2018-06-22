Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Out multiple weeks with moderate oblique strain
Wacha (oblique) is expected to be out multiple weeks after an MRI revealed a "moderate" strain, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals sent Wacha for an MRI after placing him on the disabled list earlier Thursday. The multi-week timetable puts Wacha's status up to the All-Star break in question, meaning that the Cardinals' thinned-out rotation is taking another significant blow. John Gant was recalled Thursday and could start in Wacha's place Monday, but it's unlikely that he'll be the primary solution during Wacha's absence.
