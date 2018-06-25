Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Out until after All-Star break
Wacha (oblique) will be out until after the All-Star break, Frank Cusumano of KSDK reports.
There was an outside shot that Wacha could return to action prior to the All-Star break, but this report indicates that will not be the case. A firm date for Wacha's return remains uncertain, but his timeline will be updated as he crosses hurdles in the recovery process.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Out multiple weeks with moderate oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially placed on DL•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Likely headed to DL•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Suffers left oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits with trainer•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Allows three home runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...