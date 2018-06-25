Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Out until after All-Star break

Wacha (oblique) will be out until after the All-Star break, Frank Cusumano of KSDK reports.

There was an outside shot that Wacha could return to action prior to the All-Star break, but this report indicates that will not be the case. A firm date for Wacha's return remains uncertain, but his timeline will be updated as he crosses hurdles in the recovery process.

