Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Picks up eighth win Saturday
Wacha (8-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a win over the Reds on Saturday. He struck out six.
Wacha got some immediate run support from Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna, who both blasted first-inning homers off Luis Castillo. The right-hander went on to have a good-not-great outing, struggling at times with his control on his way to 96 pitches. The two runs Wacha surrendered came on a fourth-inning Eugenio Suarez blast, the first round tripper he'd surrendered in three starts. Despite the occasional hiccup, Wacha did more than enough to roll to an eighth straight win, a streak he'll look to extend against the Cubs next Friday.
