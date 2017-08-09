Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Picks up ninth win Tuesday
Wacha (9-4) surrendered three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings during Tuesday's win over the Royals. He struck out five.
Following Tuesday's outing, Wacha has now alternated quality starts over his past seven appearances and lowered his season ERA from 4.50 to 3.70 in the process. Despite his inconsistencies, Wacha has proven himself to be a solid starting pitching option since the All-Star break, as he has only allowed nine earned runs over his last 31 innings. The 26-year-old is scheduled to square off against the Braves on Sunday.
