Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Pitches well again in no-decision

Wacha allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out six over 6.2 innings in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Wacha yielded a solo home run to Salvador Perez in the second inning, but he only allowed three other baserunners -- all via singles -- on the day. After opening up the season with a 5.52 ERA in three starts, the 26-year-old has strung together seven consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs to lower his ERA to an impressive 2.88. He'll draw the Brewers in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

