Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Pitches well in no-decision

Wacha allowed one run on five hits with two walks and one strikeout across four innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday.

The 28-year-old pitched well, but he didn't receive the run support or pitch the required five innings to earn the win. The Cardinals scored two runs in the sixth, though, to get Wacha off the hook for the loss. Wacha has now allowed just one run in his last nine innings. He is 6-7 with a 4.68 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 125 innings this season. Wacha will make his last start of the regular season Wednesday at the Diamondbacks.