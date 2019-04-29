Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Ready to go after IL stint
The Cardinals activated Wacha (knee) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Nationals.
St. Louis optioned reliever Ryan Helsley to Triple-A Memphis to clear a spot on the active roster for Wacha, who was sidelined for just over the minimum 10 days with the knee injury. The right-hander didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being reinstated and isn't expected to have any significant restrictions as he rejoins the Cardinals for what should be the first of two starts this week. He tentatively lines up for his second turn Saturday in Chicago against the Cubs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially named Monday's starter•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Successful bullpen Friday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Bullpen set for Friday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Not expected to miss much time•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Heads to injured list•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out seven in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start