Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Ready to go after IL stint

The Cardinals activated Wacha (knee) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Nationals.

St. Louis optioned reliever Ryan Helsley to Triple-A Memphis to clear a spot on the active roster for Wacha, who was sidelined for just over the minimum 10 days with the knee injury. The right-hander didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being reinstated and isn't expected to have any significant restrictions as he rejoins the Cardinals for what should be the first of two starts this week. He tentatively lines up for his second turn Saturday in Chicago against the Cubs.