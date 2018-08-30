Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Recovering after setback

Wacha (oblique) was examined by team doctors Wednesday and will have further testing done in the next couple days according to manager Mike Shildt, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wacha is also slated to resume throwing by playing catch following the upcoming evaluations, after which he'll likely need to make at least one more rehab start according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Team doctors also gave Mozeliak a generally favorable report on Wacha after examining him Wednesday, as he noted that there was nothing to be "overly concerned" based on the results provided.