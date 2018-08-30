Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Recovering after setback
Wacha (oblique) was examined by team doctors Wednesday and will have further testing done in the next couple days according to manager Mike Shildt, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wacha is also slated to resume throwing by playing catch following the upcoming evaluations, after which he'll likely need to make at least one more rehab start according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Team doctors also gave Mozeliak a generally favorable report on Wacha after examining him Wednesday, as he noted that there was nothing to be "overly concerned" based on the results provided.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Undergoing further evaluation•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Exits rehab start with fatigue•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Leaves Tuesday's rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: To make next rehab start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Encouraging second rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Next rehab appearance set•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...