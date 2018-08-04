Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Remains in St. Louis during team's road trip
Wacha (oblique) will continue his throwing program in St. Louis during the team's nine-game road trip, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander resumed throwing last Saturday, and although there haven't been any reported setbacks, he hasn't made enough progress for the team to even begin seriously contemplating a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha has been sidelined since June 20, and although his strain was originally labeled as "moderate", it now appears the injury has the potential to sideline him well into August.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Set to resume throwing Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Making progress, but still not throwing•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Out multiple weeks with moderate oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Officially placed on DL•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Likely headed to DL•
