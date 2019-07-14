Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Returning to bullpen

Wacha appears to have moved back to the bullpen coming out of the All-Star break, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Daniel Ponce de Leon filled in after Adam Wainwright (back) was scratched from Friday's start and will remain in the starting rotation after allowing one run over 6.2 frames in the spot start. There's been no official announcement on Wacha from manager Mike Shildt, but he isn't listed as one of the Cardinals' probable starters for the upcoming week. The 28-year-old has a 5.54 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 62:39 K:BB through 76.1 innings this season