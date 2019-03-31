Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Robbed of first win
Wacha allowed one run on four hits and four walks and struck out seven over six innings Sunday against Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.
Wacha was in line for the victory after tossing six strong innings, but Christian Yelich's late-inning heroics would rob him of the win. Wacha surrendered his lone run in the first inning on a solo homer by Yelich, but he managed to settle down in the innings to follow. The 27-year-old right-hander will look to secure his first victory of 2019 in his next outing Sunday against the Padres following a stellar season debut.
