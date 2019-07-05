Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Roughed up by Mariners
Wacha didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over 3.1 innings in the Cardinals' 5-4 victory. He walked two and didn't record a strikeout.
The right-hander continues to struggle with the long ball, as he gave up homers to J.P. Crawford and Tim Beckham in this contest to bring his total up to 18 on the season. It's been an erratic first half for Wacha, as he'll take a 5.54 ERA through 76.1 innings into the All-Star break after posting a 3.20 mark over 84.1 innings in his injury-shortened campaign last season.
