Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Roughed up by Royals
Wacha (3-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Royals.
Wacha consistently struggled in this outing, allowing the leadoff hitter to reach base in four of his five innings. The third frame was particularly troublesome for him, as he allowed six of the first eight batters he faced to reach base, capped off by a three-run home run by Jorge Soler. This effort was the latest in a disappointing beginning of the season for Wacha, as he's now allowed four or more earned runs in three of his last four starts while never surpassing 5.2 innings. Comments from manager Mike Shildt after the game suggested Wacha may be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation, though he's currently scheduled to start Tuesday at Philadelphia.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
