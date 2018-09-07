Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Scratched from minor-league start

Wacha (oblique) won't make his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Memphis on Friday due to oblique discomfort.

Wacha will travel back to St. Louis for further evaluation. The next step in his recovery process figures to be revealed after being examined by team doctors, although this certainly isn't a positive sign for the 27-year-old right-hander.

