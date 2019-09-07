Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Set for conventional start Tuesday
Wacha will be deployed as a traditional starter for the opener of a three-game series versus the Rockies on Tuesday, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wacha was utilized as a bullpen day opener in his last turn, firing two scoreless innings against the Giants last Wednesday while pitching on three days rest. However, he'll be back to serving as a conventional starter moving forward and will take the hill against Colorado with the benefit of a full five days off. Wacha has been slightly better as a starter than reliever in what's been a rough season, generating a 4.89 ERA across 99.1 innings, compared to a 5.68 figure over 12.2 frames out of the bullpen.
