Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Set for rehab start

Wacha (oblique) will make a minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wacha, who was pulled off his rehab assignment at the end of August after suffering a setback, is hoping to throw around 40-to-45 pitches in his return to game action. The Cardinals will likely reevaluate him after Friday's outing before determining his next step.

