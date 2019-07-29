Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Set to rejoin rotation

General manager John Mozeliak said Monday that Wacha will rejoin the rotation the next time the Cardinals require a fifth starter, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wacha will draw back into the starting ranks as a replacement for Daniel Ponce de Leon, who failed to escape the fourth inning in a third consecutive outing in Sunday's loss to the Astros. After Ponce de Leon departed, Wacha came on to deliver 4.2 innings of one-run ball in long relief, earning himself another rotation shot in the process. Due to off days Monday and Friday, the Cardinals would have the luxury of getting by with a four-man rotation until Aug. 7 against the Dodgers, so Wacha may end up sticking in the bullpen for a few more days before making a start.