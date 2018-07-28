Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Set to resume throwing Saturday
Wacha (oblique) is set to resume throwing Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
While the news is naturally positive after Wacha was shut down for over a month, his potential return to action is still multiple weeks away. Langosch reports that Wacha will need at least a month to rebuild sufficient arm strength and stamina to take back his role in the starting rotation, and that's assuming there are no setbacks along the way.
