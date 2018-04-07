Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shaky control in Saturday's win

Wacha (1-1) picked up the win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks over five innings while striking out five.

The right-hander allowed baserunners in every inning and threw only 48 of his 89 pitches for strikes, but Wacha was able to minimize the damage and notch his first win of the season. He now has a 7:7 K:BB through his first 9.2 innings, a ratio that will need to improve significantly if he's going to lower his 5.59 ERA. Wacha will next take the mound Thursday in Cincinnati.