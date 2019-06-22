Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Sharp in fifth win

Wacha (5-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four in a 5-1 victory over the Angels.

The right-hander buckled down nicely after Justin Upton laced an RBI double with one out in the first inning, and Wacha ended up delivering his fourth quality start of the season -- and second in three outings since returning to the rotation. He'll take a 5.59 ERA and 60:36 K:BB through 66 innings into his next start June 28 in San Diego.