Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shifts to 60-day DL

Wacha (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Monday.

The move shouldn't affect Wacha's return timeline, as he's already been out for over 60 days. It remains unclear whether or not he'll be able to make it back before the end of the season, as he suffered a setback Friday and was scratched from a rehab start. If he does return, it will be in a bullpen role. The move opens up space on the 40-man roster for Adam Wainwright (elbow) to return from the 60-day disabled list.

