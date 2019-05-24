Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shifts to bullpen role
Wacha will come out of the bullpen for the "foreseeable future," Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Wacha simply hasn't found success within the starting rotation this season for St. Louis, accruing a 5.59 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with a 43:29 K:BB over 46.2 frames. The Cardinals are hoping a change of roles will be just what he needs to get back on track. The team is expected to call up a starting pitcher from Triple-A Memphis to take Wacha's place in the rotation.
