Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Short outing in no-decision
Wacha didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Brewers, giving up three hits and a walk over four scoreless innings while striking out five.
The right-hander was pitching well and had thrown only 73 pitches (46 strikes) through four frames, but with the bases loaded and two outs in a 1-0 game in the bottom of the fourth, Cards manager Mike Shildt elected to pinch hit for Wacha when his turn in the batting order came around. He's got a respectable 4.09 ERA and 18:6 K:BB through 22 innings since the All-Star break, but until he's allowed to pitch deeper into games, he'll be a tough player to roster in most fantasy formats. Wacha will next take the mound Sunday, at home against the Rockies.
