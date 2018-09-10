Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shut down for season
Wacha was shut down for the season Monday after aggravating his oblique injury, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wacha was scratched from a rehab start Friday with an issue which was apparently serious enough to end his season. He hadn't pitched at the big-league level since late June and had suffered multiple setbacks. He'll finish the year with a 3.20 ERA and an 8-2 record in 15 starts.
