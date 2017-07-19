Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shuts out Mets on three hits

Wacha (7-3) went the distance against the Mets on Tuesday, striking out eight while allowing just three hits and a walk in a 5-0 win.

After scuffling through his first 13 starts -- 4.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP -- with only a few bright spots, Wacha's suddenly turned the corner over his last four outings. He's won all four, giving up just three runs while posting a 31:5 K:BB over 26.2 innings in that span. His struggles may have seen him cut to the waiver wire in a lot of leagues, so it's worth checking in on Wacha's roster status. However, he's got a tough test coming up Sunday against the Cubs at Wrigley; they raked him for six runs over 4.1 innings there back on June 4.