Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Side session on tap

Wacha (oblique) will throw a side session Sunday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is also coming off a Saturday bullpen session, which apparently went off without any issues. Wacha will be reevaluated following Sunday's workload to determine if he's ready to return to the rehab assignment that was cut short last Tuesday when he felt some discomfort in a start for Double-A Springfield.

