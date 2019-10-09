Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Slated for side session

Wacha (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wacha won't be ready to pitch in relief Wednesday in a win-or-go-home game against the Braves, but he looks like he'll be ready to contribute if the Cardinals advance to the NLCS. The right-hander has been idle since suffering a mild right shoulder strain in his last start of the regular season back on Sept. 25.

More News
Our Latest Stories