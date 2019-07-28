Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Solid in long relief

Wacha allowed an earned run on six hits while recording five strikeouts across 4.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Wacha consumed some valuable innings for manager Mike Shildt after Daniel Ponce de Leon was unable to get out of the third. It was Wacha's third consecutive impressive multi-inning relief effort, as he'd allowed just one earned run over a combined 4.2 frames in his previous two trips to the mound. The 28-year-old right-hander may find himself in the bullpen for the remainder of the season unless injuries or performance issues in the starting rotation warrant him getting another opportunity to open games.