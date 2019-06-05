Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Solid in relief during loss

Wacha fired 2.1 scoreless innings in a loss to the Reds on Tuesday, allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts.

Wacha's strong showing was diametrically opposite to his first relief appearance, a disastrous one-inning outing against the Phillies last Wednesday when he yielded six earned runs on five hits and three walks. Wacha needed only 32 pitches to record his seven outs Tuesday, and his smooth performance offers some hope he could be serviceable as a multi-inning bullpen option for manager Mike Shildt.