Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Spins eight scoreless for 12th win
Wacha (12-7) pitched eight scoreless inning with seven strikeouts during Sunday's win Pittsburgh.
After posting a discouraging 6.04 ERA through six August games, Wacha has now won consecutive September starts. His 3.99 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 are respectable fantasy numbers, but the 26-year-old righty also sports a 3.68 FIP, so he's likely outpitched his stat line. Wacha lines up to make his next start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
