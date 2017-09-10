Play

Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Spins eight scoreless for 12th win

Wacha (12-7) pitched eight scoreless inning with seven strikeouts during Sunday's win Pittsburgh.

After posting a discouraging 6.04 ERA through six August games, Wacha has now won consecutive September starts. His 3.99 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 are respectable fantasy numbers, but the 26-year-old righty also sports a 3.68 FIP, so he's likely outpitched his stat line. Wacha lines up to make his next start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

