Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Start bumped back to Wednesday
Wacha will now start Wednesday instead of Tuesday after a postponement caused the Cardinals to shift all their starters back one game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Monday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, so scheduled starter Adam Wainwright will pitch Tuesday instead, bumping Wacha back to Wednesday. The 26-year-old righty has had a rough time in his first three starts, posting a 5.52 ERA and a 12:10 K:BB in 14.2 innings.
