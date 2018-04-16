Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Start pushed to Friday
Contrary to a previous report, Wacha will start Friday against the Reds, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals were originally planning to push Wacha's start back by a day (to Wednesday) following Monday's postponement, but the team decided to push him back to Friday in order to keep Luke Weaver on normal rest for Wednesday's game. Wacha now projects to face Brandon Finnegan in a home game.
