Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Start pushed to Saturday
Wacha is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Wacha was originally scheduled to pitch Thursday's home opener against Arizona, but with Adam Wainwright (hamstring) cleared to return, the Cardinals will push Wacha's start back by a game and hand the ball to the veteran instead. The 26-year-old will now make his next start on seven days rest. He's looking to bounce back from a rough debut during which he earned the loss after allowing four runs in 4.2 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Fails to go five innings in loss•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Enhanced repertoire heading into '18•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Extended minors outing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Adds two pitches to in-game repertoire•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Touched up for long ball Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Focuses on strengthening legs•
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Out Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...