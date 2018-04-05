Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Start pushed to Saturday

Wacha is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wacha was originally scheduled to pitch Thursday's home opener against Arizona, but with Adam Wainwright (hamstring) cleared to return, the Cardinals will push Wacha's start back by a game and hand the ball to the veteran instead. The 26-year-old will now make his next start on seven days rest. He's looking to bounce back from a rough debut during which he earned the loss after allowing four runs in 4.2 innings.