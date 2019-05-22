Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Starting first doubleheader game

Wacha will start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Wacha will be pitching on six days' rest after a recent off day coupled with Tuesday's postponement pushed him back in the schedule. He'll oppose Brad Keller in the first game of the twin bill while Adam Wainwright and Homer Bailey square off in the nightcap.

