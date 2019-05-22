Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Starting first doubleheader game
Wacha will start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals.
Wacha will be pitching on six days' rest after a recent off day coupled with Tuesday's postponement pushed him back in the schedule. He'll oppose Brad Keller in the first game of the twin bill while Adam Wainwright and Homer Bailey square off in the nightcap.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Scheduled start postponed•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Trouble finding plate in Atlanta•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Earns win despite rough outing•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Downs Nats in return•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Ready to go after IL stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...