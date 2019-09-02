Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Starting on short rest Wednesday
Wacha will start Wednesday against the Giants, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Wacha will be pitching on short rest -- his last start came Saturday against the Reds -- so he likely won't be asked to pitch too deep into the game. The right-hander has been solid across four starts since rejoining the rotation in mid-August, posting a 3.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 20.2 innings.
