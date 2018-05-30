Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Stifles Brewers for sixth win

Wacha (6-1) tossed six one-run innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Though he struggled to throw strikes at times, Wacha kept the ball down effectively and induced 10 groundouts on the night. He took a shutout into the seventh inning, but he put two men on before his removal and watched as the bullpen allowed one of them to cross. This strong start continued an outstanding run for Wacha, who's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight straight starts to lower his ERA to 2.71. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Pirates.