Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out four in no-decision

Wacha struck out four but was tagged with five runs (four earned) over five innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday. He allowed six hits and four walks as the Cubs eventually won 6-5.

Wacha gave up a run in the first inning on a Kris Bryant single, but he ran into real trouble in the fourth. Holding a 5-1 lead, he loaded the bases on two singles and a walk before yielding a grand slam to Taylor Davis to tie the score. The 27-year-old stayed in through the fifth inning but was removed after throwing 83 pitches. Wacha has a bloated 5.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP this season, along with a 33:21 K:BB.