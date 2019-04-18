Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out seven in win
Wacha (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk across six innings in a victory against the Brewers on Wednesday.
This was a nice bounce back performance for the 27-year-old, who yielded seven runs and three homers in his last outing. Wacha only induced seven swinging strikes, but he showcased pinpoint control, earning 15 called strikes. Despite pitching very well twice and throwing a complete dud last time on the mound, this was Wacha's first decision of the year. He is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 24 strikeouts over 21.1 innings. His next outing will be against the Brewers again at home Tuesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Struggles in short outing•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Robbed of first win•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Cruises through five scoreless•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Bitten by home-run ball•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: No drama on deadline day•
-
Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Shut down for season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...