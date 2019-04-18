Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out seven in win

Wacha (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk across six innings in a victory against the Brewers on Wednesday.

This was a nice bounce back performance for the 27-year-old, who yielded seven runs and three homers in his last outing. Wacha only induced seven swinging strikes, but he showcased pinpoint control, earning 15 called strikes. Despite pitching very well twice and throwing a complete dud last time on the mound, this was Wacha's first decision of the year. He is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 24 strikeouts over 21.1 innings. His next outing will be against the Brewers again at home Tuesday.