Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strong effort in relief

Wacha allowed an earned run on three hits and a walk over three innings in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Monday. He recorded a strikeout and didn't factor into the decision.

Wacha was the second pitcher in Monday, following starter Daniel Ponce de Leon's own three-inning stint on the mound. The right-hander mostly held down the fort while firing 45 pitches overall, and he's now generated a pair of solid outings since returning to a relief role following resumption of play after the All-Star break. Wacha had wrapped up June with back-to-back quality starts, but a July 4 turn against the Mariners that saw him allow four earned runs over 3.1 innings presumably played a role in his return to the bullpen for the time being.