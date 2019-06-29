Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Strong outing in loss

Wacha (5-4) held the Padres to two runs over seven innings Friday but was charged with the loss after allowing six hits and a walk while striking out two.

Although no one on the current Padres roster had taken Wacha deep before, both of his runs allowed came via back-to-back solo shots to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer. The right-hander had held the Padres to one run back on April 6, but he also walked eight in that outing, so Friday's performance showed some signs of improvement. Wacha has struggled with consistency, but when he's on, he has the ability to shut his opponents down. He'll take a 5.30 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 62:37 K:BB into a Thursday contest at Seattle.