Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Struggles in first rehab turn

Wacha (oblique) allowed three earned runs on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in High-A Palm Beach's loss to Charlotte on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Wacha couldn't get into any type of groove during his brief time on the mound, with three stolen bases by the Stone Crabs contributing to his misery. Wacha only gave up one run -- courtesy of a sacrifice fly -- while on the mound, but he was charged with two more after the bullpen allowed them to score following his exit. The right-hander is slated for multiple rehab appearances, so he should have an extended opportunity to atone for Saturday's rocky outing.