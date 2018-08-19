Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Struggles in first rehab
Wacha (oblique) allowed three earned runs on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in High-A Palm Beach's loss to Charlotte on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Wacha couldn't get into any type of groove during his brief time on the mound, with three stolen bases by the Stone Crabs contributing to his misery. Wacha only gave up one run himself while on the mound on a sacrifice fly, but he subsequently charged with two additional after runners he was responsible for scored subsequent to his exit. The right-hander is slated for multiple rehab appearances, so he should have ample opportunity to atone for Saturday's rocky outing.
