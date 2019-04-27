Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Successful bullpen Friday

Wacha (knee) threw a pain-free bullpen session Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

As a result, Wacha remains on track for activation Monday, when he'd draw the start against the Nationals. However, manager Mike Shildt emphasized Friday that the team will still ensure the right-hander suffers no residual effects from Friday's work over the weekend before making a final decision on his status.

