Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Successful bullpen Friday
Wacha (knee) threw a pain-free bullpen session Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
As a result, Wacha remains on track for activation Monday, when he'd draw the start against the Nationals. However, manager Mike Shildt emphasized Friday that the team will still ensure the right-hander suffers no residual effects from Friday's work over the weekend before making a final decision on his status.
