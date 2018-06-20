Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Suffers left oblique strain
Wacha's premature exit in Wednesday's game against the Phillies was due to a left oblique strain, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Wacha's velocity had dropped significantly in his final inning, likely as a result of his injury. The extent of the issue has not yet been determined.
